Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 BR/1 BA Bottom Floor Apartment centrally located close to I-4 and Temple Terrace. Easy commutes to anywhere in Tampa! Unit has all tile Flooring, shared yard and parking area. Small pets allowed with owner review and approval. There is a second floor coming for rent as well if bottom floor is not preferred. Water included in rental amount. Tenant pays own electric and cable/phone.