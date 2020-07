Amenities

Incredible South Tampa Home! - AVAILABLE NOW! This recently renovated South Tampa home is a 2 bed, 2 bath, and is just under 1400 square feet. The home offers a spacious living room and dining room with an open floorplan. The large kitchen contains stainless steel appliances, a garbage disposal, granite counters, and a large granite island. The property comes with a washer/dryer and has a carport behind the home. Schedule a showing today!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2643774)