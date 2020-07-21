3810 W De Leon St Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a 2-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5- bath Mediterranean style townhome with approximately 1,900 SF of living space and located in South Tampa. This unit is an updated spacious end unit with a one-car garage. The 1st floor has an open floor plan with kitchen / living room combo and separate formal dining room, half bath and laundry room with full size washer and dryer. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, all wood cabinets, quartz counter top and new appliances. The appliances include stainless steel induction range, French door refrigerator, automatic opening and closing microwave and hidden dishwasher. The bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. Master suite with large walk in custom closet and bath with garden tub/shower combo and double vanity sink. The flooring is wood, carpet and tile. Ceiling fans, blinds, shades and plantation shutters are included. Nice size 25x19 patio with privacy fence. Gas heat. NO CATS per owner but will consider 1 small dogs under 30lbs. Tenants must agree to only use induction pots and pans on range.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



