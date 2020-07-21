All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3810 W De Leon St Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3810 W De Leon St Unit 1
Last updated August 9 2019 at 10:01 PM

3810 W De Leon St Unit 1

3810 West De Leon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3810 West De Leon Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Swann Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
See the Video Property Tour

This is a 2-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5- bath Mediterranean style townhome with approximately 1,900 SF of living space and located in South Tampa. This unit is an updated spacious end unit with a one-car garage. The 1st floor has an open floor plan with kitchen / living room combo and separate formal dining room, half bath and laundry room with full size washer and dryer. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, all wood cabinets, quartz counter top and new appliances. The appliances include stainless steel induction range, French door refrigerator, automatic opening and closing microwave and hidden dishwasher. The bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. Master suite with large walk in custom closet and bath with garden tub/shower combo and double vanity sink. The flooring is wood, carpet and tile. Ceiling fans, blinds, shades and plantation shutters are included. Nice size 25x19 patio with privacy fence. Gas heat. NO CATS per owner but will consider 1 small dogs under 30lbs. Tenants must agree to only use induction pots and pans on range.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 W De Leon St Unit 1 have any available units?
3810 W De Leon St Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 W De Leon St Unit 1 have?
Some of 3810 W De Leon St Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 W De Leon St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3810 W De Leon St Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 W De Leon St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3810 W De Leon St Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3810 W De Leon St Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3810 W De Leon St Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 3810 W De Leon St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3810 W De Leon St Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 W De Leon St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 3810 W De Leon St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3810 W De Leon St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 3810 W De Leon St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 W De Leon St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3810 W De Leon St Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Millennium Westshore
4400 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Novus Westshore
4310 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College