3708 North Garrison Street

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets range refrigerator

This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home comes with great features and is spacious! Entering the property you have the living room, dining and kitchen area all house in heart of the home. Kitchen is equipped with a eat in area, breakfast bar, laminate flooring, elongated counter tops and cabinets, and refrigerator and stove. Master bedroom is comfortable and comes stocked with a walk in closet and full bathroom with laminate flooring, vanity sink and a standing tiled shower. Two additional bedrooms, second full bathroom, utility room and a large fenced in back yard.Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.