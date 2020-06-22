All apartments in Tampa
Last updated October 21 2019 at 5:15 PM

3708 North Garrison Street

3708 North Garrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

3708 North Garrison Street, Tampa, FL 33619
Grant Park

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home comes with great features and is spacious! Entering the property you have the living room, dining and kitchen area all house in heart of the home. Kitchen is equipped with a eat in area, breakfast bar, laminate flooring, elongated counter tops and cabinets, and refrigerator and stove. Master bedroom is comfortable and comes stocked with a walk in closet and full bathroom with laminate flooring, vanity sink and a standing tiled shower. Two additional bedrooms, second full bathroom, utility room and a large fenced in back yard.Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 North Garrison Street have any available units?
3708 North Garrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3708 North Garrison Street have?
Some of 3708 North Garrison Street's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708 North Garrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
3708 North Garrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 North Garrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3708 North Garrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 3708 North Garrison Street offer parking?
No, 3708 North Garrison Street does not offer parking.
Does 3708 North Garrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 North Garrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 North Garrison Street have a pool?
No, 3708 North Garrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 3708 North Garrison Street have accessible units?
No, 3708 North Garrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 North Garrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3708 North Garrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.

