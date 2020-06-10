All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3620 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3620 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD
Last updated February 13 2020 at 10:08 PM

3620 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD

3620 West Bay to Bay Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3620 West Bay to Bay Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629
Virginia Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Hurry to see this beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Plant High School district. The large 100 X 100 lot includes a fenced in backyard and several off-street parking spaces. Features include crown molding, ceiling fans, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, hardwood flooring in family room and designer tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Sliding glass doors lead from the family room to a large screened porch, complete with ceiling fans for year round comfort. Professional yard maintenance is included in the rent. Pets OK with proof of insurance, current vaccinations and non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD have any available units?
3620 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3620 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3620 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3620 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3620 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3620 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 3620 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 3620 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 3620 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3620 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 3620 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 3620 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3620 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3620 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St
Tampa, FL 33626
5 West
5150 Net Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl
Tampa, FL 33619
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle
Tampa, FL 33615
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College