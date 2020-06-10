3620 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD

Amenities

Hurry to see this beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Plant High School district. The large 100 X 100 lot includes a fenced in backyard and several off-street parking spaces. Features include crown molding, ceiling fans, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, hardwood flooring in family room and designer tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Sliding glass doors lead from the family room to a large screened porch, complete with ceiling fans for year round comfort. Professional yard maintenance is included in the rent. Pets OK with proof of insurance, current vaccinations and non-refundable pet fee.