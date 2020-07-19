All apartments in Tampa
3618 E North St

3618 East North Street · No Longer Available
Location

3618 East North Street, Tampa, FL 33610
Woodland Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
new construction
Call Eva Aron 813-924-5551 for this
beautiful home in the Seminole Heights area. It is a contemporary style 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom home now available for rent. This new construction home was built 6 months ago and has a large living room and kitchen in an open area with a lot of recessed lighting. The home has vaulted ceilings and the new kitchen has granite counter tops, wood - self closing cabinets and drawers, new stainless steel appliances with vinyl flooring throughout. The home has a mini ductless split HVAC unit which is energy efficient. The bathroom has a custom stand up shower. The front of the home has a large porch. The back of the home has a large deck and has been fenced. Near to USF, Downtown Ybor, Busch Gardens, Hard Rock CafÃ© Casino, beaches, hospitals, museums, restaurants, shopping, public transportation and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 E North St have any available units?
3618 E North St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3618 E North St have?
Some of 3618 E North St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3618 E North St currently offering any rent specials?
3618 E North St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 E North St pet-friendly?
No, 3618 E North St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3618 E North St offer parking?
Yes, 3618 E North St offers parking.
Does 3618 E North St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3618 E North St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 E North St have a pool?
No, 3618 E North St does not have a pool.
Does 3618 E North St have accessible units?
No, 3618 E North St does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 E North St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3618 E North St has units with dishwashers.
