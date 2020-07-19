3618 E North St

Amenities

Call Eva Aron 813-924-5551 for this

beautiful home in the Seminole Heights area. It is a contemporary style 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom home now available for rent. This new construction home was built 6 months ago and has a large living room and kitchen in an open area with a lot of recessed lighting. The home has vaulted ceilings and the new kitchen has granite counter tops, wood - self closing cabinets and drawers, new stainless steel appliances with vinyl flooring throughout. The home has a mini ductless split HVAC unit which is energy efficient. The bathroom has a custom stand up shower. The front of the home has a large porch. The back of the home has a large deck and has been fenced. Near to USF, Downtown Ybor, Busch Gardens, Hard Rock CafÃ© Casino, beaches, hospitals, museums, restaurants, shopping, public transportation and major highways.