3608 Lightner Dr.

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/2.5 S. Tampa House unfurnished in coveted Bel Mar Shores West of Westshore Blvd - This home is West of Westshore Blvd, North of Gandy Blvd. Great Location. Brightly lit with natural sunlight, and completely tiled. Fans through out with a green fenced in back yard.

Previous renter loved stepping out of their master bedroom into the lush green charming sitting area underneath the pergola to have coffee in the morning. On rainy days they would sit in the breakfast bar with a window overlooking the backyard.

Granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances, spacious bedrooms, a seperate laundry room. No Smokers

Must see!

**Pets Welcome!



