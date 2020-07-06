All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3608 Lightner Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3608 Lightner Dr.
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

3608 Lightner Dr.

3608 South Lightner Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3608 South Lightner Drive, Tampa, FL 33629
South Westshore

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/2.5 S. Tampa House unfurnished in coveted Bel Mar Shores West of Westshore Blvd - This home is West of Westshore Blvd, North of Gandy Blvd. Great Location. Brightly lit with natural sunlight, and completely tiled. Fans through out with a green fenced in back yard.
Previous renter loved stepping out of their master bedroom into the lush green charming sitting area underneath the pergola to have coffee in the morning. On rainy days they would sit in the breakfast bar with a window overlooking the backyard.
Granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances, spacious bedrooms, a seperate laundry room. No Smokers
Must see!
**Pets Welcome!

(RLNE4328408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 Lightner Dr. have any available units?
3608 Lightner Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 Lightner Dr. have?
Some of 3608 Lightner Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 Lightner Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3608 Lightner Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 Lightner Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3608 Lightner Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3608 Lightner Dr. offer parking?
No, 3608 Lightner Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3608 Lightner Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 Lightner Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 Lightner Dr. have a pool?
No, 3608 Lightner Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3608 Lightner Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3608 Lightner Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 Lightner Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3608 Lightner Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33602
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy
Tampa, FL 33615
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College