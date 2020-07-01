3511 W AZEELE STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets ice maker range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

This Gray Gables Home has been re-imagined from the ground up to be your dream home. Hardwood floors throughout the home, Gorgeous French Doors invite you into the massive back yard. Kitchen features quartz counter tops, Samsung appliances, Herringbone backsplash, and massive center island! The master bathroom is a site to be seen with a wet-room tub/shower enclosure, dual vanities, make-up station, and large walk-in closet. All finished with a marbled porcelain tile and custom arabesque mosaic feature tile. Your guests will be impressed by the stylish guest bathroom with tub/shower combo. Two large guest rooms round out the home. Gorgeous wood and tile features make the front of this home an impressive site to behold. A boat gate ensures you have plenty of room to park your boat in the rear yard if desired. With two driveways, there is room to park 6 cars or more on the property. New electrical wiring, plumbing, and much more! Most importantly, this home is in the middle of everything. Close to Downtown, Hyde Park Village, Shopping, and much more. Mitchel/Wilson/Plant assigned schools. What more could you ask for?