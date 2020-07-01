All apartments in Tampa
3511 W AZEELE STREET
Last updated October 12 2019 at 3:23 PM

3511 W AZEELE STREET

3511 West Azeele Street · No Longer Available
Location

3511 West Azeele Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Gray Gables

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ice maker
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This Gray Gables Home has been re-imagined from the ground up to be your dream home. Hardwood floors throughout the home, Gorgeous French Doors invite you into the massive back yard. Kitchen features quartz counter tops, Samsung appliances, Herringbone backsplash, and massive center island! The master bathroom is a site to be seen with a wet-room tub/shower enclosure, dual vanities, make-up station, and large walk-in closet. All finished with a marbled porcelain tile and custom arabesque mosaic feature tile. Your guests will be impressed by the stylish guest bathroom with tub/shower combo. Two large guest rooms round out the home. Gorgeous wood and tile features make the front of this home an impressive site to behold. A boat gate ensures you have plenty of room to park your boat in the rear yard if desired. With two driveways, there is room to park 6 cars or more on the property. New electrical wiring, plumbing, and much more! Most importantly, this home is in the middle of everything. Close to Downtown, Hyde Park Village, Shopping, and much more. Mitchel/Wilson/Plant assigned schools. What more could you ask for?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3511 W AZEELE STREET have any available units?
3511 W AZEELE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3511 W AZEELE STREET have?
Some of 3511 W AZEELE STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3511 W AZEELE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3511 W AZEELE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 W AZEELE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3511 W AZEELE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3511 W AZEELE STREET offer parking?
No, 3511 W AZEELE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3511 W AZEELE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3511 W AZEELE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 W AZEELE STREET have a pool?
No, 3511 W AZEELE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3511 W AZEELE STREET have accessible units?
No, 3511 W AZEELE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 W AZEELE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3511 W AZEELE STREET has units with dishwashers.

