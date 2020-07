Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3506 E 24th Ave Available 11/30/19 Great Bungalow style house - This is a Single-Family Bungalow Style Home has 2 beds, 1 bath, and approximately 940 square feet. The property has a lot size of 5,000 sq. ft. with a fenced in backyard. Has storage shed in back with a washer/dryer hookup. Off street parking with small carport. Newly renovated. Pets allowed with a $300 pet deposit. No section 8 accepted.



(RLNE3388174)