3501 E Chelsea Street

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming 3 bedroom - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Northeast Tampa. Home has new paint, newer appliances and tile flooring throughout. Large living room with separate dining area that has sliding glass doors that lead to a large backyard. Spacious bedrooms and full size washer and dryer hookups. This home is immaculate and will not last long. Call now for a showing.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942



