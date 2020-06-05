All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

3501 E Chelsea Street

3501 East Chelsea Street · No Longer Available
Location

3501 East Chelsea Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming 3 bedroom - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Northeast Tampa. Home has new paint, newer appliances and tile flooring throughout. Large living room with separate dining area that has sliding glass doors that lead to a large backyard. Spacious bedrooms and full size washer and dryer hookups. This home is immaculate and will not last long. Call now for a showing.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942

(RLNE4047907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 E Chelsea Street have any available units?
3501 E Chelsea Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3501 E Chelsea Street currently offering any rent specials?
3501 E Chelsea Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 E Chelsea Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 E Chelsea Street is pet friendly.
Does 3501 E Chelsea Street offer parking?
Yes, 3501 E Chelsea Street offers parking.
Does 3501 E Chelsea Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 E Chelsea Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 E Chelsea Street have a pool?
No, 3501 E Chelsea Street does not have a pool.
Does 3501 E Chelsea Street have accessible units?
No, 3501 E Chelsea Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 E Chelsea Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3501 E Chelsea Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3501 E Chelsea Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3501 E Chelsea Street does not have units with air conditioning.

