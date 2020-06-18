All apartments in Tampa
3413 E. 26th Avenue
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

3413 E. 26th Avenue

3413 East 26th Avenue · (813) 694-9785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3413 East 26th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3413 E. 26th Avenue · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3BD/2BTH Home with Ceramic Tile Floors Throughout in Tampa! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Great house with a wonderful central location near I-4 and Ybor City. Totally brand new kitchen from the floors, cabinets to the appliances. All new ceramic tile flooring throughout the whole house. New blinds and new closet doors have been put up too! Big fenced yard - perfect for your children to go play.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1732484?accessKey=5ed4

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara Zellers with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE5679560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3413 E. 26th Avenue have any available units?
3413 E. 26th Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3413 E. 26th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3413 E. 26th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 E. 26th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3413 E. 26th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3413 E. 26th Avenue offer parking?
No, 3413 E. 26th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3413 E. 26th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3413 E. 26th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 E. 26th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3413 E. 26th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3413 E. 26th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3413 E. 26th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 E. 26th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3413 E. 26th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3413 E. 26th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3413 E. 26th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
