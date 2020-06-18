3413 E. 26th Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 3BD/2BTH Home with Ceramic Tile Floors Throughout in Tampa! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Great house with a wonderful central location near I-4 and Ybor City. Totally brand new kitchen from the floors, cabinets to the appliances. All new ceramic tile flooring throughout the whole house. New blinds and new closet doors have been put up too! Big fenced yard - perfect for your children to go play.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1732484?accessKey=5ed4



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara Zellers with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



(RLNE5679560)