Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Large 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse for rent. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and new flooring throughout. This townhome has laundry, a screened area, 2 assigned covered carport spaces, with a master bedroom that has a large walk-in closet and a master bathroom. This Includes water and trash.

This rare find is close to Football stadium, the expressway, St. Joseph’s Hospital and soon to be the Midtown.