Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:38 AM

3335 Las Campos Pl

3335 Las Campos Place · (727) 810-0733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3335 Las Campos Place, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Please call Andrelina Howard at 727-810-0733 to view your future home!

You'll feel right at home living in this spacious, PARTIALLY furnished (owners willing to remove all furniture), 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE in the popular SOUTH TAMPA Ballast Point Area. Cook in your OPEN KITCHEN equipped with STAINLESS STEEL appliances, GRANITE countertops and WOOD cabinets. Both spacious bedrooms have WALK IN closets. Overlook the community's pool on your BALCONY or enjoy coffee on your PRIVATE PATIO downstairs. Live conveniently in this SOUTH TAMPA quaint community which is near the Tampa Airport, Downtown, Macdill, Bayshore and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3335 Las Campos Pl have any available units?
3335 Las Campos Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3335 Las Campos Pl have?
Some of 3335 Las Campos Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3335 Las Campos Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3335 Las Campos Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3335 Las Campos Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3335 Las Campos Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3335 Las Campos Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3335 Las Campos Pl does offer parking.
Does 3335 Las Campos Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3335 Las Campos Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3335 Las Campos Pl have a pool?
Yes, 3335 Las Campos Pl has a pool.
Does 3335 Las Campos Pl have accessible units?
No, 3335 Las Campos Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3335 Las Campos Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3335 Las Campos Pl has units with dishwashers.
