3315 W. PEARL AVENUE
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

3315 W. PEARL AVENUE

3315 West Pearl Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3315 West Pearl Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3315 W. PEARL AVENUE Available 11/01/19 Available 11/01/19. Quaint 2BR/1BA South Tampa home with detached bonus room/guest house. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

AVAILABLE 11/01/19. Tenant Occupied. Quaint 2BR/1BA South Tampa home with detached bonus room/guest house. Home features: wood laminate and ceramic tile flooring, horizontal blinds, updated bath with shower, fenced yard and utility room with washer/dryer hookups. Great kitchen features: wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances ad breakfast bar. Detached bonus/guest room is great for entertaining or for visiting guest and features ceramic tile flooring and a full bath. Great location near shopping, restaurants and Bayshore Blvd. Must See!

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1192031?accessKey=5bd7

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

(RLNE5173394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 W. PEARL AVENUE have any available units?
3315 W. PEARL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3315 W. PEARL AVENUE have?
Some of 3315 W. PEARL AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 W. PEARL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3315 W. PEARL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 W. PEARL AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3315 W. PEARL AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 3315 W. PEARL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3315 W. PEARL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3315 W. PEARL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3315 W. PEARL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 W. PEARL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3315 W. PEARL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3315 W. PEARL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3315 W. PEARL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 W. PEARL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3315 W. PEARL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

