3315 W. PEARL AVENUE Available 11/01/19 Available 11/01/19. Quaint 2BR/1BA South Tampa home with detached bonus room/guest house. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



AVAILABLE 11/01/19. Tenant Occupied. Quaint 2BR/1BA South Tampa home with detached bonus room/guest house. Home features: wood laminate and ceramic tile flooring, horizontal blinds, updated bath with shower, fenced yard and utility room with washer/dryer hookups. Great kitchen features: wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances ad breakfast bar. Detached bonus/guest room is great for entertaining or for visiting guest and features ceramic tile flooring and a full bath. Great location near shopping, restaurants and Bayshore Blvd. Must See!



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1192031?accessKey=5bd7



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



(RLNE5173394)