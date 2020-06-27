3301 N 12th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

FULLY FURNISHED! More photos to come - Beautifully remodeled, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is FULLY FURNISHED! A spacious front porch, off-street extended side parking. Completely open concept living area to an eat-in kitchen, which features granite countertops, a large island with plenty of storage, new stainless steel appliances. The master suite just off the kitchen through a sliding barn door, a HUGE walk-in closet. Grey woodgrain-look laminate flooring throughout, and dark tile in baths/laundry. All new upgraded lighting and ceiling fans. Enjoy the separate laundry room right off the kitchen that also features an exit out to the large, fully fenced back yard. This wonderful location enables you to be at all the Tampa hotspots within minutes including Seminole Heights, downtown Ybor, and downtown Tampa and is conveniently located close to highways, USF and UT. Don't miss out, schedule your showing today!



Application Fee $50 per adult



Call or Text to schedule a showing 813-947-9714



(RLNE4999550)