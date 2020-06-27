All apartments in Tampa
3301 N 12th St
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

3301 N 12th St

3301 North 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3301 North 12th Street, Tampa, FL 33605

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
FULLY FURNISHED! More photos to come - Beautifully remodeled, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is FULLY FURNISHED! A spacious front porch, off-street extended side parking. Completely open concept living area to an eat-in kitchen, which features granite countertops, a large island with plenty of storage, new stainless steel appliances. The master suite just off the kitchen through a sliding barn door, a HUGE walk-in closet. Grey woodgrain-look laminate flooring throughout, and dark tile in baths/laundry. All new upgraded lighting and ceiling fans. Enjoy the separate laundry room right off the kitchen that also features an exit out to the large, fully fenced back yard. This wonderful location enables you to be at all the Tampa hotspots within minutes including Seminole Heights, downtown Ybor, and downtown Tampa and is conveniently located close to highways, USF and UT. Don't miss out, schedule your showing today!

Application Fee $50 per adult

Call or Text to schedule a showing 813-947-9714

(RLNE4999550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 N 12th St have any available units?
3301 N 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 N 12th St have?
Some of 3301 N 12th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 N 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
3301 N 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 N 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 3301 N 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3301 N 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 3301 N 12th St offers parking.
Does 3301 N 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 N 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 N 12th St have a pool?
No, 3301 N 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 3301 N 12th St have accessible units?
No, 3301 N 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 N 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 N 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
