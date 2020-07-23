All apartments in Tampa
3231 W HORATIO STREET

3231 West Horatio Street · (813) 264-7754
Location

3231 West Horatio Street, Tampa, FL 33609

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2022 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful, newer construction townhome in the heart of South Tampa. This spacious townhome features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and an attached 2 car garage. The owner spared no expense with luxury details throughout, including: motorized shades in the living room, blackout shades in the master bedroom and guest bedrooms, California Closets in all closets and garage, as well as mounted smart TVs in the living room and all bedrooms..The townhouse has modern conveniences like the Ring doorbell and Philips Hue Bridge. Decorative touches comprise built in bookshelves in the living room, upgraded light fixtures in the kitchen, and floating nightstands and sconces in the master bedroom. Whirlpool refrigerator and washer/dryer are included. The windows are fitted with hurricane film for worry-free living. Enjoy short walks to nearby restaurants and easy drives to downtown Tampa, malls, and area beaches. Available for move in on September 7th, unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3231 W HORATIO STREET have any available units?
3231 W HORATIO STREET has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3231 W HORATIO STREET have?
Some of 3231 W HORATIO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3231 W HORATIO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3231 W HORATIO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3231 W HORATIO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3231 W HORATIO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3231 W HORATIO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3231 W HORATIO STREET offers parking.
Does 3231 W HORATIO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3231 W HORATIO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3231 W HORATIO STREET have a pool?
Yes, 3231 W HORATIO STREET has a pool.
Does 3231 W HORATIO STREET have accessible units?
No, 3231 W HORATIO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3231 W HORATIO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3231 W HORATIO STREET has units with dishwashers.
