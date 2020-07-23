3231 W HORATIO STREET

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful, newer construction townhome in the heart of South Tampa. This spacious townhome features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and an attached 2 car garage. The owner spared no expense with luxury details throughout, including: motorized shades in the living room, blackout shades in the master bedroom and guest bedrooms, California Closets in all closets and garage, as well as mounted smart TVs in the living room and all bedrooms..The townhouse has modern conveniences like the Ring doorbell and Philips Hue Bridge. Decorative touches comprise built in bookshelves in the living room, upgraded light fixtures in the kitchen, and floating nightstands and sconces in the master bedroom. Whirlpool refrigerator and washer/dryer are included. The windows are fitted with hurricane film for worry-free living. Enjoy short walks to nearby restaurants and easy drives to downtown Tampa, malls, and area beaches. Available for move in on September 7th, unfurnished.