3219 W HAWTHORNE ROAD

Fall in love with this 2-story cottage in Bayshore Beautiful with downstairs unit available offering 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Situated on an oak tree-lined street just 2 short blocks to Bayshore Blvd in one of South Tampa's most sought after areas. Everything in this home has been renovated from top to bottom! Renos include: Brand new HVAC, fresh paint in interior, wood-tile planks throughout(no carpet), stainless appliances, granite countertops, new ceiling fans, marble bath with jetted tub and much, much more. Also included are washer and dryer complete with a huge laundry room providing ample storage space. Enjoy your private fenced in courtyard, private driveway and tons of street parking too. Water, trash, sewer and ground maintenance included. Call today for your private viewing! This charmer never lasts long. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!