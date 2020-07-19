All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3219 W HAWTHORNE ROAD

3219 West Hawthorne Road · No Longer Available
Location

3219 West Hawthorne Road, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayshore Beautiful

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Fall in love with this 2-story cottage in Bayshore Beautiful with downstairs unit available offering 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Situated on an oak tree-lined street just 2 short blocks to Bayshore Blvd in one of South Tampa's most sought after areas. Everything in this home has been renovated from top to bottom! Renos include: Brand new HVAC, fresh paint in interior, wood-tile planks throughout(no carpet), stainless appliances, granite countertops, new ceiling fans, marble bath with jetted tub and much, much more. Also included are washer and dryer complete with a huge laundry room providing ample storage space. Enjoy your private fenced in courtyard, private driveway and tons of street parking too. Water, trash, sewer and ground maintenance included. Call today for your private viewing! This charmer never lasts long. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3219 W HAWTHORNE ROAD have any available units?
3219 W HAWTHORNE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3219 W HAWTHORNE ROAD have?
Some of 3219 W HAWTHORNE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3219 W HAWTHORNE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3219 W HAWTHORNE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3219 W HAWTHORNE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3219 W HAWTHORNE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3219 W HAWTHORNE ROAD offer parking?
No, 3219 W HAWTHORNE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3219 W HAWTHORNE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3219 W HAWTHORNE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3219 W HAWTHORNE ROAD have a pool?
No, 3219 W HAWTHORNE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3219 W HAWTHORNE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3219 W HAWTHORNE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3219 W HAWTHORNE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3219 W HAWTHORNE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
