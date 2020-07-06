All apartments in Tampa
3218 N Rome Ave
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

3218 N Rome Ave

3218 North Rome Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3218 North Rome Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
House For Rent - Desirable Riverside Heights - Property Id: 174975

For Rent. An immaculate colonial style two-story house facing the Hillsborough River. Elegance and historic charm await you in this home located in the heart of Tampa. This beautiful house has a newly remodeled kitchen and plantation shutters, beautiful wood floors and real brick floors. The house is located within minutes of downtown Tampa, Riverwalk, Waterworks, and more. The charm of the front porch and curb appeal leads inside to an impressive grand entryway with a soaring ceiling which enhances the lovely foyer and original brick floor feature. You'll find endless character through this historic home with original, restored hardwood floors, rustic wood ceiling beams, and beautifully crafted chair rail molding in the dining room. This home is a piece of Tampa history that has been lovingly maintained. Enjoy life on the river in a truly unique home in one of Tampa's most rapidly growing areas. Pets are not allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/174975
Property Id 174975

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5378964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3218 N Rome Ave have any available units?
3218 N Rome Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3218 N Rome Ave have?
Some of 3218 N Rome Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3218 N Rome Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3218 N Rome Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 N Rome Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3218 N Rome Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3218 N Rome Ave offer parking?
No, 3218 N Rome Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3218 N Rome Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3218 N Rome Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 N Rome Ave have a pool?
No, 3218 N Rome Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3218 N Rome Ave have accessible units?
No, 3218 N Rome Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3218 N Rome Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3218 N Rome Ave has units with dishwashers.

