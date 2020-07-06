3218 N Rome Ave

Amenities

House For Rent - Desirable Riverside Heights - Property Id: 174975



For Rent. An immaculate colonial style two-story house facing the Hillsborough River. Elegance and historic charm await you in this home located in the heart of Tampa. This beautiful house has a newly remodeled kitchen and plantation shutters, beautiful wood floors and real brick floors. The house is located within minutes of downtown Tampa, Riverwalk, Waterworks, and more. The charm of the front porch and curb appeal leads inside to an impressive grand entryway with a soaring ceiling which enhances the lovely foyer and original brick floor feature. You'll find endless character through this historic home with original, restored hardwood floors, rustic wood ceiling beams, and beautifully crafted chair rail molding in the dining room. This home is a piece of Tampa history that has been lovingly maintained. Enjoy life on the river in a truly unique home in one of Tampa's most rapidly growing areas. Pets are not allowed.

