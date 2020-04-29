All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3205 West San Pedro Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3205 West San Pedro Street
Last updated September 30 2019 at 8:44 AM

3205 West San Pedro Street

3205 West San Pedro Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Palma Ceia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3205 West San Pedro Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful one bedroom + den for rent starting November 1, 2019 (or sooner if needed) . At a little over 900 square feet this spacious apartment boasts tons of natural light, a separate dinning room and den that could easily be a second bedroom or used as an office (as seen in photos.)

Located in Palma Ceia, 3 blocks off of Bayshore Boulevard, this is a Runner or Cyclists dream location.

The property is managed by McKinley Properties. Only an application fee is due at signing. Rent is due on the 1st of the month. Security and Pet Deposit will transfer to new tenant.

Layout attached is not exact, but will give you an idea of the layout of the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 West San Pedro Street have any available units?
3205 West San Pedro Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3205 West San Pedro Street currently offering any rent specials?
3205 West San Pedro Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 West San Pedro Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3205 West San Pedro Street is pet friendly.
Does 3205 West San Pedro Street offer parking?
No, 3205 West San Pedro Street does not offer parking.
Does 3205 West San Pedro Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 West San Pedro Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 West San Pedro Street have a pool?
No, 3205 West San Pedro Street does not have a pool.
Does 3205 West San Pedro Street have accessible units?
No, 3205 West San Pedro Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 West San Pedro Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 West San Pedro Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3205 West San Pedro Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3205 West San Pedro Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge At Westshore Marina
5350 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Town WestShore
5001 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Aurora
124 S Morgan St
Tampa, FL 33602
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St
Tampa, FL 33606
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive
Tampa, FL 33619
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave
Tampa, FL 33626
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College