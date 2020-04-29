3205 West San Pedro Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful one bedroom + den for rent starting November 1, 2019 (or sooner if needed) . At a little over 900 square feet this spacious apartment boasts tons of natural light, a separate dinning room and den that could easily be a second bedroom or used as an office (as seen in photos.)



Located in Palma Ceia, 3 blocks off of Bayshore Boulevard, this is a Runner or Cyclists dream location.



The property is managed by McKinley Properties. Only an application fee is due at signing. Rent is due on the 1st of the month. Security and Pet Deposit will transfer to new tenant.



Layout attached is not exact, but will give you an idea of the layout of the unit.