Tampa, FL
3205 N. 47th Street
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

3205 N. 47th Street

3205 North 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3205 North 47th Street, Tampa, FL 33605
Highland Pines

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bed & 2 baths - $1100 - Viewing this week - **Viewing at 11:00 am on Friday, August 2nd. Text 813-778-5517 to let us know you will attend.

NOT available for Section 8

-- Apply online for this 4/2 home at www.MakitaRentals.com

4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a split floor plan.

Master bedroom has private bath as well as his and her closets.

Kitchen has granite counter tops and an eat in area. The entire house has ceramic tile floors.

The home is on a quiet neighborhood street and has a big fenced yard...good for dogs or kids to play in.

Conveniently located near I-4 in between Brandon and Tampa. Near Hard Rock Casino, shopping and bus lines.

OUR EXPECTATIONS: We are looking for a long term tenant. Long term is defined as someone wanting to stay longer than 2 years. Ideal tenants should have consistent income about 3 times the rent, roughly $3300 per month in income.

APPLICATION: Anyone over the age of 18 that will be living in the home needs to apply. You apply online at our website www.MakitaRentals.com

(RLNE4939614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 N. 47th Street have any available units?
3205 N. 47th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3205 N. 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3205 N. 47th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 N. 47th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3205 N. 47th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3205 N. 47th Street offer parking?
No, 3205 N. 47th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3205 N. 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 N. 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 N. 47th Street have a pool?
No, 3205 N. 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3205 N. 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 3205 N. 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 N. 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 N. 47th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3205 N. 47th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3205 N. 47th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
