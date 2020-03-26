3205 N. 47th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bed & 2 baths - $1100 - Viewing this week - **Viewing at 11:00 am on Friday, August 2nd. Text 813-778-5517 to let us know you will attend.



NOT available for Section 8



-- Apply online for this 4/2 home at www.MakitaRentals.com



4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a split floor plan.



Master bedroom has private bath as well as his and her closets.



Kitchen has granite counter tops and an eat in area. The entire house has ceramic tile floors.



The home is on a quiet neighborhood street and has a big fenced yard...good for dogs or kids to play in.



Conveniently located near I-4 in between Brandon and Tampa. Near Hard Rock Casino, shopping and bus lines.



OUR EXPECTATIONS: We are looking for a long term tenant. Long term is defined as someone wanting to stay longer than 2 years. Ideal tenants should have consistent income about 3 times the rent, roughly $3300 per month in income.



APPLICATION: Anyone over the age of 18 that will be living in the home needs to apply. You apply online at our website www.MakitaRentals.com



