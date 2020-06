Amenities

Lots of space in this huge 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a corner lot! Contact Lauren for your private viewing. TEXT for the fastest response 727 24O 6212. Great front porch, tile and laminate floors. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets okay with pet fee. Sorry, no aggressive breeds. Prior evictions will be considered with an increased security deposit.