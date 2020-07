Amenities

South Tampa rental available! This home is located in the highly sought after Plant school district. Freshly painted with new carpets. Brand new appliances will be delivered next week. Close to all shopping including, malls, boutiques and grocery stores. I-275 and Veterans expressway, gives you easy access for traveling and the beaches. Schedule your private tour today!