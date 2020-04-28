3102 W HORATIO STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

***DESIRABLE SoHo LOCATION + AFFORDABLE TO RENT! TAKE A LOOK AT THIS SOUTH TAMPA Charming Condo w/ SWIMMING POOL ACCESS: 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1st Floor unit features ceramic flooring throughout with plantation shutters and walk-in closets (Water Included in Rent ). Private balcony with washer & dryer room. Such an affordable rental price within the A Rated Plant High School District & Minutes from the University of Tampa, SoHo/Hyde Park Village, Downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport and International / Westshore Plaza Mall. Your opportunity to LIVE IN the ideal place so many desire to be IN, CALL NOW!