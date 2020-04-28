All apartments in Tampa
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:04 AM

3102 W HORATIO STREET

3102 West Horatio Street · No Longer Available
Location

3102 West Horatio Street, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
***DESIRABLE SoHo LOCATION + AFFORDABLE TO RENT! TAKE A LOOK AT THIS SOUTH TAMPA Charming Condo w/ SWIMMING POOL ACCESS: 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1st Floor unit features ceramic flooring throughout with plantation shutters and walk-in closets (Water Included in Rent ). Private balcony with washer & dryer room. Such an affordable rental price within the A Rated Plant High School District & Minutes from the University of Tampa, SoHo/Hyde Park Village, Downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport and International / Westshore Plaza Mall. Your opportunity to LIVE IN the ideal place so many desire to be IN, CALL NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 W HORATIO STREET have any available units?
3102 W HORATIO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3102 W HORATIO STREET have?
Some of 3102 W HORATIO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 W HORATIO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3102 W HORATIO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 W HORATIO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3102 W HORATIO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3102 W HORATIO STREET offer parking?
No, 3102 W HORATIO STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3102 W HORATIO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3102 W HORATIO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 W HORATIO STREET have a pool?
Yes, 3102 W HORATIO STREET has a pool.
Does 3102 W HORATIO STREET have accessible units?
No, 3102 W HORATIO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 W HORATIO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3102 W HORATIO STREET has units with dishwashers.
