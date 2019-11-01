All apartments in Tampa
310 E IDLEWILD AVENUE

310 East Idlewild Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

310 East Idlewild Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Fabulous 1925 Craftsman Bungalow in walking distance to all the Seminole Heights hot spots. This home sits on a picturesque tree lined street in the Historic District of Seminole Heights. An amazing covered front porch and gorgeous original wood floors in the bedrooms, dining room and living room, with a wood burning fireplace. Updated bathrooms and kitchen. Original French doors leading to a sunroom/den/office. Lawn
maintenance included. Pets allowed with a non-refundable pet deposit. Convenient Seminole Heights location... this is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 E IDLEWILD AVENUE have any available units?
310 E IDLEWILD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 E IDLEWILD AVENUE have?
Some of 310 E IDLEWILD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 E IDLEWILD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
310 E IDLEWILD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 E IDLEWILD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 E IDLEWILD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 310 E IDLEWILD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 310 E IDLEWILD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 310 E IDLEWILD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 E IDLEWILD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 E IDLEWILD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 310 E IDLEWILD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 310 E IDLEWILD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 310 E IDLEWILD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 310 E IDLEWILD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 E IDLEWILD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

