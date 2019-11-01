310 E IDLEWILD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fabulous 1925 Craftsman Bungalow in walking distance to all the Seminole Heights hot spots. This home sits on a picturesque tree lined street in the Historic District of Seminole Heights. An amazing covered front porch and gorgeous original wood floors in the bedrooms, dining room and living room, with a wood burning fireplace. Updated bathrooms and kitchen. Original French doors leading to a sunroom/den/office. Lawn

maintenance included. Pets allowed with a non-refundable pet deposit. Convenient Seminole Heights location... this is a must see.