Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

THIS ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH IS PART OF A TRIPLEX. THE UNIT FEATURES LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHTING, A WASHER AND DRYER, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WALK IN SHOWER, LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE, CEILING FANS, AND EVEN A NICE LITTLE OFFICE SPACE IN A NICE NEIGHBORHOOD. CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR ROADWAYS FOR EASY ACCESS TO ALL OF WHAT TAMPA BAY AND ST PETE OFFER!!!!