309 S Newport Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

309 S Newport Ave

309 South Newport Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

309 South Newport Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Hyde Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gorgeous Hyde Park rental close to everything! - Property Id: 280136

I ask that you please drive by the unit first before scheduling a showing.

This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom fully furnished duplex is close to Downtown Tampa, minutes from Hyde Park Village, a quick drive to South Howard (SoHo) . This unit is on the second floor, with its own stairwell. It has a spacious layout.

This unit is fully furnished, with plenty of space for your things, very well kept and clean. It has a very large balcony with seating to enjoy your morning coffee! Spacious living space and dining room. Master bedroom has a king sized bed and a large walk-in closet. Shared bathroom. A laundry room with plenty of space. All bedrooms are carpeted. The kitchen has everything you need (fridge, stove, oven, dishwasher, and an abundance of pantry and cabinet space). Central A/C with a Nest thermostat. Decorated simply with taste. No pets allowed. This unit is no smoking. Water is included, but electric is not.

Contact Austin at (813)-481-9644
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280136
Property Id 280136

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5781883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 S Newport Ave have any available units?
309 S Newport Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 S Newport Ave have?
Some of 309 S Newport Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 S Newport Ave currently offering any rent specials?
309 S Newport Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 S Newport Ave pet-friendly?
No, 309 S Newport Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 309 S Newport Ave offer parking?
No, 309 S Newport Ave does not offer parking.
Does 309 S Newport Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 S Newport Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 S Newport Ave have a pool?
No, 309 S Newport Ave does not have a pool.
Does 309 S Newport Ave have accessible units?
No, 309 S Newport Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 309 S Newport Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 S Newport Ave has units with dishwashers.

