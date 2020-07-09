309 S Newport Ave

Amenities
Gorgeous Hyde Park rental close to everything! - Property Id: 280136
I ask that you please drive by the unit first before scheduling a showing.
This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom fully furnished duplex is close to Downtown Tampa, minutes from Hyde Park Village, a quick drive to South Howard (SoHo) . This unit is on the second floor, with its own stairwell. It has a spacious layout.
This unit is fully furnished, with plenty of space for your things, very well kept and clean. It has a very large balcony with seating to enjoy your morning coffee! Spacious living space and dining room. Master bedroom has a king sized bed and a large walk-in closet. Shared bathroom. A laundry room with plenty of space. All bedrooms are carpeted. The kitchen has everything you need (fridge, stove, oven, dishwasher, and an abundance of pantry and cabinet space). Central A/C with a Nest thermostat. Decorated simply with taste. No pets allowed. This unit is no smoking. Water is included, but electric is not.
No Pets Allowed
