3011 N OLA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground bbq/grill garage

Welcome to Seminole Heights! This cute bungalow style home is placed perfectly on a corner lot directly across from the street from Plymouth Playground and Park. Featuring an updated kitchen and a living/dining combo with all hard surfaces. A fenced backyard for relaxing with your furry friends or a weekend BBQ for entertaining guests. A detached garage is located on the southeast corner of the lot for additional storage or parking the car. Close to all the area has to offer! Central to major attractions: ARMATURE WORKS, ULELE, DOWNTOWN TAMPA, major roads & highways for commuters, and a short drive to world famous beaches! Call today for your private showing. This home is ready for immediate move in!