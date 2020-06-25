All apartments in Tampa
3011 N OLA AVENUE
Last updated January 12 2020 at 1:40 AM

3011 N OLA AVENUE

3011 North Ola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3011 North Ola Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Tampa Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to Seminole Heights! This cute bungalow style home is placed perfectly on a corner lot directly across from the street from Plymouth Playground and Park. Featuring an updated kitchen and a living/dining combo with all hard surfaces. A fenced backyard for relaxing with your furry friends or a weekend BBQ for entertaining guests. A detached garage is located on the southeast corner of the lot for additional storage or parking the car. Close to all the area has to offer! Central to major attractions: ARMATURE WORKS, ULELE, DOWNTOWN TAMPA, major roads & highways for commuters, and a short drive to world famous beaches! Call today for your private showing. This home is ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3011 N OLA AVENUE have any available units?
3011 N OLA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3011 N OLA AVENUE have?
Some of 3011 N OLA AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3011 N OLA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3011 N OLA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 N OLA AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3011 N OLA AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 3011 N OLA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3011 N OLA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3011 N OLA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3011 N OLA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 N OLA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3011 N OLA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3011 N OLA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3011 N OLA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 N OLA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3011 N OLA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
