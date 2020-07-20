All apartments in Tampa
301 S AUDUBON AVENUE
301 S AUDUBON AVENUE

301 South Audubon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

301 South Audubon Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgous South Tampa House on Corner Lot, Large Fenced Yard, One Car Garage! Fully remodeled kitchen, bath, windows, and wood floors. Finishes include Stainless steel appliances, granite, lighting, and front load washer dryer. Fenced yard and detached one car garage with garage door opener. Lawn service included. Located two blocks West of S Armenia, just North of Platt on the corner of Audubon and Azeele. Available Jan 2020 for long term annual lease, unfurnished, lawn service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 S AUDUBON AVENUE have any available units?
301 S AUDUBON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 S AUDUBON AVENUE have?
Some of 301 S AUDUBON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 S AUDUBON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
301 S AUDUBON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 S AUDUBON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 301 S AUDUBON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 301 S AUDUBON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 301 S AUDUBON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 301 S AUDUBON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 S AUDUBON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 S AUDUBON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 301 S AUDUBON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 301 S AUDUBON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 301 S AUDUBON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 301 S AUDUBON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 S AUDUBON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
