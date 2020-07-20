301 S AUDUBON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgous South Tampa House on Corner Lot, Large Fenced Yard, One Car Garage! Fully remodeled kitchen, bath, windows, and wood floors. Finishes include Stainless steel appliances, granite, lighting, and front load washer dryer. Fenced yard and detached one car garage with garage door opener. Lawn service included. Located two blocks West of S Armenia, just North of Platt on the corner of Audubon and Azeele. Available Jan 2020 for long term annual lease, unfurnished, lawn service included.