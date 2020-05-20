All apartments in Tampa
3007 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD

3007 South West Shore Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3007 South West Shore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629
Sunset Park

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage house. This Gorgeous home is situated in South Tampa, you're only minutes away from everything you need. Within 5 minutes to the cross town expressway or Gandy & Howard Franklin Bridges. Within 5 minutes of Bayshore and downtown. 10 minutes to TIA and MacDill AFB. This home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath with original parkay floors. Spacious living area with separate dining room. Fresh paint throughout. The bathrooms and fixtures have the original tile and charm of S Tampa. Oversized 2 car garage with circular driveway. House sits on a 1/4 acre lot away from the street with a large fenced in back yard full of grand oaks, brick grill, seating area and screened in porch. House is pet friendly. Plant High/Dale Mabry/Coleman School districts. Yard maintenance and pest control is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 3007 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD have any available units?
3007 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3007 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3007 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3007 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3007 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 3007 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 3007 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 3007 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 3007 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 3007 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3007 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
