3007 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage bbq/grill range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage house. This Gorgeous home is situated in South Tampa, you're only minutes away from everything you need. Within 5 minutes to the cross town expressway or Gandy & Howard Franklin Bridges. Within 5 minutes of Bayshore and downtown. 10 minutes to TIA and MacDill AFB. This home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath with original parkay floors. Spacious living area with separate dining room. Fresh paint throughout. The bathrooms and fixtures have the original tile and charm of S Tampa. Oversized 2 car garage with circular driveway. House sits on a 1/4 acre lot away from the street with a large fenced in back yard full of grand oaks, brick grill, seating area and screened in porch. House is pet friendly. Plant High/Dale Mabry/Coleman School districts. Yard maintenance and pest control is included in the rent.