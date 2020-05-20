3005 E. Norfolk St

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport on-site laundry parking

Nice Treed Lot - Home on treed lot. 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Bonus room can be used as an office or 4th bedroom. Terrazzo floor throughout house. Laundry room in carport. The yard is fenced and has shade trees. The house is near Rogers Park Golf Course and Hillsborough River. Move-in requirements: 1st month rent = $1350, Security Deposit= $1350, Application fee $55 per person 18 or over,.application fee is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. This home is pet friendly. SECTION 8 ELIGIBLE Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening



(RLNE5400271)