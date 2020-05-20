All apartments in Tampa
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

3005 E. Norfolk St

3005 East Norfolk Street · No Longer Available
Location

3005 East Norfolk Street, Tampa, FL 33610
Rivergrove

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Nice Treed Lot - Home on treed lot. 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Bonus room can be used as an office or 4th bedroom. Terrazzo floor throughout house. Laundry room in carport. The yard is fenced and has shade trees. The house is near Rogers Park Golf Course and Hillsborough River. Move-in requirements: 1st month rent = $1350, Security Deposit= $1350, Application fee $55 per person 18 or over,.application fee is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. This home is pet friendly. SECTION 8 ELIGIBLE Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening

(RLNE5400271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 E. Norfolk St have any available units?
3005 E. Norfolk St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3005 E. Norfolk St currently offering any rent specials?
3005 E. Norfolk St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 E. Norfolk St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3005 E. Norfolk St is pet friendly.
Does 3005 E. Norfolk St offer parking?
Yes, 3005 E. Norfolk St offers parking.
Does 3005 E. Norfolk St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 E. Norfolk St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 E. Norfolk St have a pool?
No, 3005 E. Norfolk St does not have a pool.
Does 3005 E. Norfolk St have accessible units?
No, 3005 E. Norfolk St does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 E. Norfolk St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3005 E. Norfolk St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3005 E. Norfolk St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3005 E. Norfolk St does not have units with air conditioning.

