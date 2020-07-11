All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3002 W CLEVELAND STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3002 W CLEVELAND STREET
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:30 PM

3002 W CLEVELAND STREET

3002 West Cleveland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3002 West Cleveland Street, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
Available March 26th, 2020. $500.00 off of Security deposit. Move in with 2500.00. HOA has a 20lb pet limit. Upgraded 2b/2b, 3rd floor Condo with Vaulted Ceilings has a covered balcony Built-in desk, shelving, and renovated kitchen and baths. Tiled floors, new laminate flooring in the bedrooms, open floor plan with French Doors that open to private balcony. Inside laundry & private storage closet. Mallory Square is a 3 story Condominium located in South Tampa a block away from Mitchell Elementary. Secured gated entry, tropical landscaping, beautiful pool and pool club house. Assigned parking, one space, and guest parking in main parking area, and guest parking on perimeter of property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 W CLEVELAND STREET have any available units?
3002 W CLEVELAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3002 W CLEVELAND STREET have?
Some of 3002 W CLEVELAND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 W CLEVELAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3002 W CLEVELAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 W CLEVELAND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3002 W CLEVELAND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3002 W CLEVELAND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3002 W CLEVELAND STREET offers parking.
Does 3002 W CLEVELAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3002 W CLEVELAND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 W CLEVELAND STREET have a pool?
Yes, 3002 W CLEVELAND STREET has a pool.
Does 3002 W CLEVELAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 3002 W CLEVELAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 W CLEVELAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3002 W CLEVELAND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Brookview at Citrus Park
12780 Olive Jones Rd
Tampa, FL 33625
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
Live Oak Apartments
2232 N Spring Glade Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College