2973 W KNIGHTS AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

BAYSHORE BEAUTIFUL... and 2 blocks from Bayshore Blvd! Townhouse style living featuring soaring VAULTED ceilings, a wood burning fireplace in the living room, large open floor plan on the 1st floor with PRIVATE COURTYARD. Unit features 2 bedrooms both with en-suites on the 2nd floor. Owners retreat has HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET, large bath with dual sinks, and BALCONY! First floor also features half bath and built in shelves in the living room on either side of fireplace. Tons of natural light from windows, sliders, and SKYLIGHT! Washer & dryer located in garage with ample storage including shelves and small closet. IMMEDIATE MOVE IN AVAILABLE!