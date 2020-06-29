All apartments in Tampa
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:54 AM

2973 W KNIGHTS AVENUE

2973 West Knights Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2973 West Knights Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayshore Beautiful

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
BAYSHORE BEAUTIFUL... and 2 blocks from Bayshore Blvd! Townhouse style living featuring soaring VAULTED ceilings, a wood burning fireplace in the living room, large open floor plan on the 1st floor with PRIVATE COURTYARD. Unit features 2 bedrooms both with en-suites on the 2nd floor. Owners retreat has HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET, large bath with dual sinks, and BALCONY! First floor also features half bath and built in shelves in the living room on either side of fireplace. Tons of natural light from windows, sliders, and SKYLIGHT! Washer & dryer located in garage with ample storage including shelves and small closet. IMMEDIATE MOVE IN AVAILABLE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2973 W KNIGHTS AVENUE have any available units?
2973 W KNIGHTS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2973 W KNIGHTS AVENUE have?
Some of 2973 W KNIGHTS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2973 W KNIGHTS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2973 W KNIGHTS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2973 W KNIGHTS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2973 W KNIGHTS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2973 W KNIGHTS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2973 W KNIGHTS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2973 W KNIGHTS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2973 W KNIGHTS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2973 W KNIGHTS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2973 W KNIGHTS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2973 W KNIGHTS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2973 W KNIGHTS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2973 W KNIGHTS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2973 W KNIGHTS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

