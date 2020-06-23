All apartments in Tampa
2927 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE
Last updated April 14 2020 at 6:42 AM

2927 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE

2927 Bayshore Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2927 Bayshore Pointe Drive, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful South Tampa Townhome located within the popular gated community of Bayshore Pointe featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths and a 1 Car Garage! First level can be utilized as a 4th Bedroom/Office and has upgraded tile flooring laid on a diagonal and has it's own half bathroom. The Second level has beautiful wood flooring which extends from the Living Room to the gourmet Kitchen which is highlighted with lots of thick granite counters w/ under-mount sink, elegant raised panel 42in Maple cabinetry w/ crown molding, glass inserts, open shelving and brand new Samsung stainless steel appliance package w/ gas range. There are 3 Bedrooms, full Baths and a computer niche on the Third level. The Master-suite features a tiled walk-in shower w/ glass doors, wood cabinetry and walk-in closet. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. The backyard has covered patio which is perfect for relaxing. Enjoy the beautiful community pool, tennis and volleyball courts, private pier on Tampa Bay and picturesque walking trails. Central location provides easy access to MacDill AFB, Downtown, Bayshore Ave, Tampa Airport, World Class Shopping, Nightlife and Beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2927 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE have any available units?
2927 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2927 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 2927 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2927 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2927 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2927 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2927 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2927 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2927 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2927 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2927 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2927 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2927 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2927 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2927 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2927 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2927 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
