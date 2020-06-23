2927 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful South Tampa Townhome located within the popular gated community of Bayshore Pointe featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths and a 1 Car Garage! First level can be utilized as a 4th Bedroom/Office and has upgraded tile flooring laid on a diagonal and has it's own half bathroom. The Second level has beautiful wood flooring which extends from the Living Room to the gourmet Kitchen which is highlighted with lots of thick granite counters w/ under-mount sink, elegant raised panel 42in Maple cabinetry w/ crown molding, glass inserts, open shelving and brand new Samsung stainless steel appliance package w/ gas range. There are 3 Bedrooms, full Baths and a computer niche on the Third level. The Master-suite features a tiled walk-in shower w/ glass doors, wood cabinetry and walk-in closet. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. The backyard has covered patio which is perfect for relaxing. Enjoy the beautiful community pool, tennis and volleyball courts, private pier on Tampa Bay and picturesque walking trails. Central location provides easy access to MacDill AFB, Downtown, Bayshore Ave, Tampa Airport, World Class Shopping, Nightlife and Beaches!