2917 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED & UPGRADED TOWNHOME LOCATED IN GATED SOUTH TAMPA COMMUNITY, JUST MINUTES TO BEAUTIFUL BAYSHORE BLVD. & LITERALLY ONE MINUTE TO MACDILL AFB. Floor plan features spacious 3 bedrooms plus downstairs bonus room which could be used as 4th bedroom or home office. 2nd Floor is so beautifully appointed with durable luxury laminate and is a great space for gathering and relaxing. Kitchen includes 42" upper cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar, large pantry and stainless steel appliances and opens to dining area with French doors to outside deck. Also on 2nd floor with luxury laminate, the large family room includes plantation shutters and super cute half bath with pedestal sink. 3rd floor includes laminate flooring with nice landing area/creative space and very large Master bedroom with soaring ceiling, walk-in closet and spacious & relaxing Master Bath with marble floors and updated vanity with marble countertop. Secondary bedrooms on 3rd floor are carpeted and include nice bathroom with marble top vanity, full bath & shower. More features include inside spacious 1 car garage, utility room, downstairs back patio, volume ceilings throughout, and private views to the back. The gated community includes an evening guard for extra security, large community pool with spa, tennis courts, and pet-friendly dog walking stations. There is also a private boardwalk and dock to enjoy, as well as pond feature. The South Tampa location offers quick access to upscale dining, Amalie Arena, city parks, Riverwalk, Bayshore, performing arts and so much more! Put this home on your MUST-SEE LIST today!