Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

2917 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE

2917 Bayshore Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2917 Bayshore Pointe Drive, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED & UPGRADED TOWNHOME LOCATED IN GATED SOUTH TAMPA COMMUNITY, JUST MINUTES TO BEAUTIFUL BAYSHORE BLVD. & LITERALLY ONE MINUTE TO MACDILL AFB. Floor plan features spacious 3 bedrooms plus downstairs bonus room which could be used as 4th bedroom or home office. 2nd Floor is so beautifully appointed with durable luxury laminate and is a great space for gathering and relaxing. Kitchen includes 42" upper cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar, large pantry and stainless steel appliances and opens to dining area with French doors to outside deck. Also on 2nd floor with luxury laminate, the large family room includes plantation shutters and super cute half bath with pedestal sink. 3rd floor includes laminate flooring with nice landing area/creative space and very large Master bedroom with soaring ceiling, walk-in closet and spacious & relaxing Master Bath with marble floors and updated vanity with marble countertop. Secondary bedrooms on 3rd floor are carpeted and include nice bathroom with marble top vanity, full bath & shower. More features include inside spacious 1 car garage, utility room, downstairs back patio, volume ceilings throughout, and private views to the back. The gated community includes an evening guard for extra security, large community pool with spa, tennis courts, and pet-friendly dog walking stations. There is also a private boardwalk and dock to enjoy, as well as pond feature. The South Tampa location offers quick access to upscale dining, Amalie Arena, city parks, Riverwalk, Bayshore, performing arts and so much more! Put this home on your MUST-SEE LIST today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE have any available units?
2917 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2917 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 2917 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2917 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2917 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2917 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2917 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2917 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2917 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2917 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2917 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2917 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

