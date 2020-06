Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated South Tampa Bungalow with high ceilings available for rent short term or long term!. First block from Bayshore Blvd. Open kitchen concept, beautiful furniture, lots of dining and lounging areas. Private back deck to spend some quality outdoor time. Perfect home to entertain. This is a 2 story bungalow. The upstairs is a large master bedroom with a King bed and a deck. Separate shower, his/her sinks. Second bedroom in the first floor with a private bathroom. There is a third bedroom currently used as a storage. Owner will be willing to make it available but price will be increase.