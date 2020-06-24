Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2916 Bayshore Vista Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Bayshore Reserve Home- Available August! - Beautiful, custom home on a tree-lined street in highly desirable South Tampa. Located in the private-gated community of Bayshore Reserve, sitting just seconds outside of MacDill AFB and scenic Bayshore Blvd. This home offers 2,481 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 3 and 1/2 baths and a 2 car garage. Open floor plan, eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances and lots of windows giving plenty of natural light. The large screened-in porch and wood deck with bench seating is great for enjoying the outdoors. Includes washer and dryer inside the home. Great location just minutes from the Selmon Expressway, Ballast Point, Hyde Park Village, fine local restaurants and many Tampa Bay area attractions. You will not want to miss this home! Tenant occupied and must schedule in advance for showing. Will be ready for move-in first week of August. Call or text 813-947-9714 to make an appointment to see the home. Application can be found online at www.Valenciapropertymanagement.com and is $50/per adult.



(RLNE2403688)