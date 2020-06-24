All apartments in Tampa
2916 Bayshore Vista Dr

2916 Bayshore Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2916 Bayshore Vista Drive, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

2916 Bayshore Vista Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Bayshore Reserve Home- Available August! - Beautiful, custom home on a tree-lined street in highly desirable South Tampa. Located in the private-gated community of Bayshore Reserve, sitting just seconds outside of MacDill AFB and scenic Bayshore Blvd. This home offers 2,481 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 3 and 1/2 baths and a 2 car garage. Open floor plan, eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances and lots of windows giving plenty of natural light. The large screened-in porch and wood deck with bench seating is great for enjoying the outdoors. Includes washer and dryer inside the home. Great location just minutes from the Selmon Expressway, Ballast Point, Hyde Park Village, fine local restaurants and many Tampa Bay area attractions. You will not want to miss this home! Tenant occupied and must schedule in advance for showing. Will be ready for move-in first week of August. Call or text 813-947-9714 to make an appointment to see the home. Application can be found online at www.Valenciapropertymanagement.com and is $50/per adult.

(RLNE2403688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 Bayshore Vista Dr have any available units?
2916 Bayshore Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2916 Bayshore Vista Dr have?
Some of 2916 Bayshore Vista Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 Bayshore Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2916 Bayshore Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 Bayshore Vista Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2916 Bayshore Vista Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2916 Bayshore Vista Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2916 Bayshore Vista Dr offers parking.
Does 2916 Bayshore Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2916 Bayshore Vista Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 Bayshore Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 2916 Bayshore Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2916 Bayshore Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 2916 Bayshore Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 Bayshore Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2916 Bayshore Vista Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
