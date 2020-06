Amenities

Cute 3/2 Home in Historic Ybor City - **** $100 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT FOR A MOVE IN ON 5/1/2019!!! Cute 3/2 home in historic Ybor City! Home is bright and airy with large, open living room and eat-in kitchen. Bedrooms are all very spacious! Sit back, relax and enjoy the covered porches in the front or the back of the home. Washer/dryer hook ups in separate utility room and fully fenced yard. Great location and close to downtown Ybor City!



(RLNE4759859)