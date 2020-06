Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable remodeled bungalow available in the up and coming area of Ybor city. This beautifully renovated 1230 sg ft home boast 4 spacious bedroom and a 2 bathrooms with tile throughout. Enjoy cooking meals in the beautiful kitchen with all new cabinets, new appliances and a classic subway tile back splash. Host all your events in the spacious backyard with the newly added deck. This home is sure to check all of your needs and wants.