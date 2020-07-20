2903 HANSEN MANOR LANE

Amenities

SOUTH TAMPA LUXURY TOWNHOUSE FOR LEASE! Very rare 3BR/2BA w/2-car garage, balcony, and patio. Located in the heart of South Tampa just steps from WORLD FAMOUS Bayshore Blvd this townhouse will not disappoint. Large kitchen w/cabinets galore including STAINLESS STEEL applicances, HUGE French door refrigerator, and peninsula island w/bar stool seating. Chose to drink/dine at counter, seating nook, or even full dining area! Open great room features built-in cabinets perfect for storage and TV stand. Hardwood floors, fireplace, and backyard deck will satisfy the most finicky of resident/guest. Enjoy gigantic master bedroom w/full balcony perfect for sun tanning, reading, or enjoying ans evening beverage of choice. Two (2) additional bedrooms w/their own private bath, and top-line laundry area completes the spacious upstairs living area. Secluded townhouse park located close to downtown, Amalie Arena (home of Tampa Bay Lightning), MacDill AFB, South Tampa eateries, International Mall and both International and Private airports. Call now for showing WILL NOT LAST!