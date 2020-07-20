All apartments in Tampa
2903 HANSEN MANOR LANE
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:06 PM

2903 HANSEN MANOR LANE

2903 Hansen Manor Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2903 Hansen Manor Ln, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayshore Beautiful

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SOUTH TAMPA LUXURY TOWNHOUSE FOR LEASE! Very rare 3BR/2BA w/2-car garage, balcony, and patio. Located in the heart of South Tampa just steps from WORLD FAMOUS Bayshore Blvd this townhouse will not disappoint. Large kitchen w/cabinets galore including STAINLESS STEEL applicances, HUGE French door refrigerator, and peninsula island w/bar stool seating. Chose to drink/dine at counter, seating nook, or even full dining area! Open great room features built-in cabinets perfect for storage and TV stand. Hardwood floors, fireplace, and backyard deck will satisfy the most finicky of resident/guest. Enjoy gigantic master bedroom w/full balcony perfect for sun tanning, reading, or enjoying ans evening beverage of choice. Two (2) additional bedrooms w/their own private bath, and top-line laundry area completes the spacious upstairs living area. Secluded townhouse park located close to downtown, Amalie Arena (home of Tampa Bay Lightning), MacDill AFB, South Tampa eateries, International Mall and both International and Private airports. Call now for showing WILL NOT LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2903 HANSEN MANOR LANE have any available units?
2903 HANSEN MANOR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2903 HANSEN MANOR LANE have?
Some of 2903 HANSEN MANOR LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2903 HANSEN MANOR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2903 HANSEN MANOR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2903 HANSEN MANOR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2903 HANSEN MANOR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2903 HANSEN MANOR LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2903 HANSEN MANOR LANE offers parking.
Does 2903 HANSEN MANOR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2903 HANSEN MANOR LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2903 HANSEN MANOR LANE have a pool?
No, 2903 HANSEN MANOR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2903 HANSEN MANOR LANE have accessible units?
No, 2903 HANSEN MANOR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2903 HANSEN MANOR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2903 HANSEN MANOR LANE has units with dishwashers.
