Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2812 N Jefferson St
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:35 AM

2812 N Jefferson St

2812 North Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2812 North Jefferson Street, Tampa, FL 33602
Tampa Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOOK NO FURTHER - This Huge RENOVATED 7 Bedroom 3 Bath home Is Perfect For A Large Family, Roommates, or Students. With 2 Kitchens, 3 Separate Entrances, Two Dining Areas And Oversized Living Room. Inside of the home coordinates perfectly with ceramic tile in the Kitchen, Foyer, Laundry Room, dining room and all Bathrooms. Plush Carpeting in all bedrooms, updated light fixtures throughout, and freshly painted to complete the Modern Clean Look.
The Main Kitchen Is Fully Equipped With All STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, Plenty Of Wood Cabinets And Gorgeous GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN with separate FORMAL DINING ROOM, Living and Family rooms with brick fireplace. The front of the house features four Bedrooms and two full bathrooms. One Bedroom with own PRIVATE BATHROOM. The back of the house offers three additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, bonus room with its own outside entrance and a full kitchen ready for your appliances. This Unique Floor Plan can accommodate two Families with their own private space. Large FENCED YARD, separate laundry room with Washer/Dryer Hookups. Accepting Pets with approval. Located Within minutes of downtown, beautiful Riverwalk and the University of Tampa. Tampa Heights a uniquely central located with easy access to both I-4 & I-275, great restaurants & parks, and still within minutes from MacDill AFB and downtown Tampa. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2812 N Jefferson St have any available units?
2812 N Jefferson St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2812 N Jefferson St have?
Some of 2812 N Jefferson St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2812 N Jefferson St currently offering any rent specials?
2812 N Jefferson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 N Jefferson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2812 N Jefferson St is pet friendly.
Does 2812 N Jefferson St offer parking?
No, 2812 N Jefferson St does not offer parking.
Does 2812 N Jefferson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2812 N Jefferson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 N Jefferson St have a pool?
No, 2812 N Jefferson St does not have a pool.
Does 2812 N Jefferson St have accessible units?
No, 2812 N Jefferson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 N Jefferson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2812 N Jefferson St has units with dishwashers.
