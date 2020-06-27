2812 N Jefferson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOOK NO FURTHER - This Huge RENOVATED 7 Bedroom 3 Bath home Is Perfect For A Large Family, Roommates, or Students. With 2 Kitchens, 3 Separate Entrances, Two Dining Areas And Oversized Living Room. Inside of the home coordinates perfectly with ceramic tile in the Kitchen, Foyer, Laundry Room, dining room and all Bathrooms. Plush Carpeting in all bedrooms, updated light fixtures throughout, and freshly painted to complete the Modern Clean Look.

The Main Kitchen Is Fully Equipped With All STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, Plenty Of Wood Cabinets And Gorgeous GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN with separate FORMAL DINING ROOM, Living and Family rooms with brick fireplace. The front of the house features four Bedrooms and two full bathrooms. One Bedroom with own PRIVATE BATHROOM. The back of the house offers three additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, bonus room with its own outside entrance and a full kitchen ready for your appliances. This Unique Floor Plan can accommodate two Families with their own private space. Large FENCED YARD, separate laundry room with Washer/Dryer Hookups. Accepting Pets with approval. Located Within minutes of downtown, beautiful Riverwalk and the University of Tampa. Tampa Heights a uniquely central located with easy access to both I-4 & I-275, great restaurants & parks, and still within minutes from MacDill AFB and downtown Tampa. AVAILABLE NOW!