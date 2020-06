Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Ybor City Bungalow - Historic Ybor two bedroom bungalow available for immediate occupancy. Off street parking, fenced yard (pets welcome). Large front porch and high ceilings throughout. Close to downtown and Ybor City. Students welcome but NO Section 8. Text Or call Kevin at (813) 493-0107 for more information or to set up a time to see the house.



(RLNE5614741)