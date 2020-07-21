2713 W EDDY DRIVE

2713 West Eddy Drive, Tampa, FL 33614 St Joseph's Hospital
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home with lots of storage and fenced in back yard. Close to the hospital and I-275. There is tile throughout the home, and a laundry room inside. Ready to move in! Non-smoking please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
