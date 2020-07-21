All apartments in Tampa
2713 W EDDY DRIVE
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

2713 W EDDY DRIVE

2713 West Eddy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2713 West Eddy Drive, Tampa, FL 33614
St Joseph's Hospital

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home with lots of storage and fenced in back yard. Close to the hospital and I-275. There is tile throughout the home, and a laundry room inside. Ready to move in! Non-smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 W EDDY DRIVE have any available units?
2713 W EDDY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2713 W EDDY DRIVE have?
Some of 2713 W EDDY DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 W EDDY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2713 W EDDY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 W EDDY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2713 W EDDY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2713 W EDDY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2713 W EDDY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2713 W EDDY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2713 W EDDY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 W EDDY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2713 W EDDY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2713 W EDDY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2713 W EDDY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 W EDDY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 W EDDY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
