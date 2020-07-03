2711 West Osborne Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup carport ceiling fan extra storage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

AVAILABLE NOW - Very cute, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 1-carport, approx. 1,187 SF home is in the Grenelle Gardens subdivision. This home features combined living and dining areas, spacious bedrooms (10x10and 11x12), with lots of closet space, mini blinds and ceiling fans. The flooring is terrazzo throughout. Bathroom has a tub/shower combo. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinets and includes a stove and refrigerator. Nice size fenced in backyard with extra storage. Washer & dryer hookups in the inside laundry room. NO PETS PER OWNER. Conveniently located near shopping, hospital, business area and I-275..



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



