2711 West Osborne Avenue
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

2711 West Osborne Avenue

2711 West Osborne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2711 West Osborne Avenue, Tampa, FL 33614

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
ceiling fan
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
AVAILABLE NOW - Very cute, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 1-carport, approx. 1,187 SF home is in the Grenelle Gardens subdivision. This home features combined living and dining areas, spacious bedrooms (10x10and 11x12), with lots of closet space, mini blinds and ceiling fans. The flooring is terrazzo throughout. Bathroom has a tub/shower combo. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinets and includes a stove and refrigerator. Nice size fenced in backyard with extra storage. Washer & dryer hookups in the inside laundry room. NO PETS PER OWNER. Conveniently located near shopping, hospital, business area and I-275..

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 West Osborne Avenue have any available units?
2711 West Osborne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2711 West Osborne Avenue have?
Some of 2711 West Osborne Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 West Osborne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2711 West Osborne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 West Osborne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2711 West Osborne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2711 West Osborne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2711 West Osborne Avenue offers parking.
Does 2711 West Osborne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2711 West Osborne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 West Osborne Avenue have a pool?
No, 2711 West Osborne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2711 West Osborne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2711 West Osborne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 West Osborne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 West Osborne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

