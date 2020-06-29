2710 N 12TH STREET

Amenities

This 4 bed 2 bath single family home is centrally located in North Ybor and Downtown Tampa area! This home has an open plan living room and dining room with 2 bedrooms downstairs and 2 upstairs. This home has been beautifully remodeled. NO Carpet downstair any where.. and new carpet to be installed upstairs. This home is centrally located to all of Tampa ! This home is just north of Ybor City and Downtown Tampa, and is convenient to Central City YMCA, RiverWalk, Straz Center, University of Tampa , and all commuter routes and I-275 and I-4.