All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2710 N 12TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2710 N 12TH STREET
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM

2710 N 12TH STREET

2710 North 12th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2710 North 12th Street, Tampa, FL 33605
V. M. Ybor

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 4 bed 2 bath single family home is centrally located in North Ybor and Downtown Tampa area! This home has an open plan living room and dining room with 2 bedrooms downstairs and 2 upstairs. This home has been beautifully remodeled. NO Carpet downstair any where.. and new carpet to be installed upstairs. This home is centrally located to all of Tampa ! This home is just north of Ybor City and Downtown Tampa, and is convenient to Central City YMCA, RiverWalk, Straz Center, University of Tampa , and all commuter routes and I-275 and I-4.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 N 12TH STREET have any available units?
2710 N 12TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2710 N 12TH STREET have?
Some of 2710 N 12TH STREET's amenities include recently renovated, ceiling fan, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 N 12TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2710 N 12TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 N 12TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2710 N 12TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2710 N 12TH STREET offer parking?
No, 2710 N 12TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2710 N 12TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 N 12TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 N 12TH STREET have a pool?
No, 2710 N 12TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2710 N 12TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2710 N 12TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 N 12TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2710 N 12TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge At Westshore Marina
5350 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College