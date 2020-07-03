All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2709 N MYRTLE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2709 N MYRTLE AVENUE
Last updated May 8 2020 at 6:54 AM

2709 N MYRTLE AVENUE

2709 North Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2709 North Myrtle Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602
Riverside Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a beautiful two-bedroom, two-bath bungalow with a possible 3rd bedroom, attached one-car garage in highly sought after Riverside Heights community. This home boasts original hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, and ample storage. Enjoy entertaining with the space of the bonus room highlighted by French doors which lead you to the sundeck overlooking Phillips Park. Walking distance to Riverwalk, Waterworks Park and highly anticipated Armature Works, as well as just a short distance to any of the three neighborhood parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 N MYRTLE AVENUE have any available units?
2709 N MYRTLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 N MYRTLE AVENUE have?
Some of 2709 N MYRTLE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 N MYRTLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2709 N MYRTLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 N MYRTLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2709 N MYRTLE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2709 N MYRTLE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2709 N MYRTLE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2709 N MYRTLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2709 N MYRTLE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 N MYRTLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2709 N MYRTLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2709 N MYRTLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2709 N MYRTLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 N MYRTLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 N MYRTLE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
5 West
5150 Net Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33613
Cortona South Tampa
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33611
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave
Tampa, FL 33626
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College