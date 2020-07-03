2709 N MYRTLE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is a beautiful two-bedroom, two-bath bungalow with a possible 3rd bedroom, attached one-car garage in highly sought after Riverside Heights community. This home boasts original hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, and ample storage. Enjoy entertaining with the space of the bonus room highlighted by French doors which lead you to the sundeck overlooking Phillips Park. Walking distance to Riverwalk, Waterworks Park and highly anticipated Armature Works, as well as just a short distance to any of the three neighborhood parks.