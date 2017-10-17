2653 W PLATT STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Unique opportunity to rent a fantastic single family home in South Tampa. This 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is located within the Plant High School District and walking distance to Greenwise/Publix, Soho restaurants, and Starbucks. Close Proximity to The Fresh Market, I275, Crosstown and Bayshore Blvd. This two story home has hardwood floors throughout with an attached 2 car garage. Bedrooms conveniently located on the second floor with Master Suite including soaking tub and walk-in closet. Second bedroom is almost as large as master with its own walk-in closet. Laundry room on second story convenient to bedrooms. Privacy fencing around property. Landscaping and Pest Control paid for by owner.