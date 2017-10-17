All apartments in Tampa
2653 W PLATT STREET
2653 West Platt Street · (925) 683-4834
Location

2653 West Platt Street, Tampa, FL 33609

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,450

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2590 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Unique opportunity to rent a fantastic single family home in South Tampa. This 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is located within the Plant High School District and walking distance to Greenwise/Publix, Soho restaurants, and Starbucks. Close Proximity to The Fresh Market, I275, Crosstown and Bayshore Blvd. This two story home has hardwood floors throughout with an attached 2 car garage. Bedrooms conveniently located on the second floor with Master Suite including soaking tub and walk-in closet. Second bedroom is almost as large as master with its own walk-in closet. Laundry room on second story convenient to bedrooms. Privacy fencing around property. Landscaping and Pest Control paid for by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2653 W PLATT STREET have any available units?
2653 W PLATT STREET has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2653 W PLATT STREET have?
Some of 2653 W PLATT STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2653 W PLATT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2653 W PLATT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2653 W PLATT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2653 W PLATT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2653 W PLATT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2653 W PLATT STREET does offer parking.
Does 2653 W PLATT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2653 W PLATT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2653 W PLATT STREET have a pool?
No, 2653 W PLATT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2653 W PLATT STREET have accessible units?
No, 2653 W PLATT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2653 W PLATT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2653 W PLATT STREET has units with dishwashers.
