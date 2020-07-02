2617 E 32nd Ave. Unit A

Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Large 3 bedroom! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Great home in the College Hill area. Property features laminate flooring. Convenient location minutes away from Ybor City and the Casino. Rent includes water. Call now to view this property.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Roberto Verbel with Rent Solutions at 813-857-0303.



(RLNE5679561)