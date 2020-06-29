All apartments in Tampa
Last updated September 26 2019 at 10:35 AM

2613 North 21st Street

2613 North 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

2613 North 21st Street, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Be the first to make a home in this fabulous, fully-remodeled, North Ybor home. You'll love the brand new kitchen with bright wood cabinets, granite counters, custom backsplash & stainless steel appliances. The master suite is located at the front of the home & enjoys a walk-in closet with master bath with new fixtures, elongated sink vanity, and custom tiled tub / shower. The other two bedrooms have larger closets and share a new bathroom w/ new fixtures, vanity and custom tiled shower.

There is also a large laundry/utility room.

The backyard is fully fenced with room for outdoor entertaining.

This gem of a home is located close to main roadways & interstates for easy commute to downtown Tampa & I-275.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 North 21st Street have any available units?
2613 North 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2613 North 21st Street have?
Some of 2613 North 21st Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 North 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
2613 North 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 North 21st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2613 North 21st Street is pet friendly.
Does 2613 North 21st Street offer parking?
No, 2613 North 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 2613 North 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 North 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 North 21st Street have a pool?
No, 2613 North 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 2613 North 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 2613 North 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 North 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2613 North 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
