2613 North 21st Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Be the first to make a home in this fabulous, fully-remodeled, North Ybor home. You'll love the brand new kitchen with bright wood cabinets, granite counters, custom backsplash & stainless steel appliances. The master suite is located at the front of the home & enjoys a walk-in closet with master bath with new fixtures, elongated sink vanity, and custom tiled tub / shower. The other two bedrooms have larger closets and share a new bathroom w/ new fixtures, vanity and custom tiled shower.



There is also a large laundry/utility room.



The backyard is fully fenced with room for outdoor entertaining.



This gem of a home is located close to main roadways & interstates for easy commute to downtown Tampa & I-275.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.