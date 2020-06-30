2613 ESPANA COURT

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

South Tampa town home with over 2700 sqft of remodeled space and a two-car garage. The home has a new roof, gutters, HVAC and hot water heater, with new lighting, fans and fixtures throughout. It is a beautiful large 4-bedroom home, each with its own bath plus a half bath off the living area. You walk into a beautiful large tiled family room and entertainment area for a growing family. The first floor also has a bedroom and full bath ideal for any elderly guests. You walk up a gorgeous newly finished hardwood stairs to the second floor and real hardwood flooring throughout. You enter a luxurious dining room, large living room and designer kitchen with two tone cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful quartz countertops that sparkle ending in a waterfall design at the end of the peninsula. The over-sized master bedroom has more than enough room for your largest furniture including room for a sitting area, and a spacious walk-in master closet. The en-suite includes double vanities, quartz counter tops, floor to ceiling tiled shower and jetted garden tub! The second floor living area and bedrooms also boast designer plantation shutters on most windows. You walk up another hardwood staircase to the third floor with hardwood flooring in the hall, two spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms with tiled floors, tiled tub/shower and quartz vanities. The laundry room and a bonus room ideal for a home office is also on the 3rd floor. You are walking distance from all that SOHO has to offer!