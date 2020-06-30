All apartments in Tampa
2613 ESPANA COURT
Last updated February 16 2020 at 9:25 PM

2613 ESPANA COURT

2613 Espana Court · No Longer Available
Location

2613 Espana Court, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
South Tampa town home with over 2700 sqft of remodeled space and a two-car garage. The home has a new roof, gutters, HVAC and hot water heater, with new lighting, fans and fixtures throughout. It is a beautiful large 4-bedroom home, each with its own bath plus a half bath off the living area. You walk into a beautiful large tiled family room and entertainment area for a growing family. The first floor also has a bedroom and full bath ideal for any elderly guests. You walk up a gorgeous newly finished hardwood stairs to the second floor and real hardwood flooring throughout. You enter a luxurious dining room, large living room and designer kitchen with two tone cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful quartz countertops that sparkle ending in a waterfall design at the end of the peninsula. The over-sized master bedroom has more than enough room for your largest furniture including room for a sitting area, and a spacious walk-in master closet. The en-suite includes double vanities, quartz counter tops, floor to ceiling tiled shower and jetted garden tub! The second floor living area and bedrooms also boast designer plantation shutters on most windows. You walk up another hardwood staircase to the third floor with hardwood flooring in the hall, two spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms with tiled floors, tiled tub/shower and quartz vanities. The laundry room and a bonus room ideal for a home office is also on the 3rd floor. You are walking distance from all that SOHO has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 ESPANA COURT have any available units?
2613 ESPANA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2613 ESPANA COURT have?
Some of 2613 ESPANA COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 ESPANA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2613 ESPANA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 ESPANA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2613 ESPANA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2613 ESPANA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2613 ESPANA COURT offers parking.
Does 2613 ESPANA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 ESPANA COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 ESPANA COURT have a pool?
No, 2613 ESPANA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2613 ESPANA COURT have accessible units?
No, 2613 ESPANA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 ESPANA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2613 ESPANA COURT has units with dishwashers.

