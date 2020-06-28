2609 N Lincoln Ave

Amenities

***RENT TO OWN*** this GORGEOUS 3 bed/2 bath/1 car garage corner lot home in West Tampa!! Ceramic tile throughout with separate living and dining space areas. Stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops, new cabinets and remodeled bathrooms. This is a gem you don't want to miss!!



No credit needed and no bank financing required. Must have CASH down to qualify. If youre ready to stop renting and start OWNING, this home could be yours! Call now at (813)556-7702 to get started!



