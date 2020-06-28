All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2609 N Lincoln Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2609 N Lincoln Ave
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

2609 N Lincoln Ave

2609 North Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
MacFarlane Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2609 North Lincoln Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607
MacFarlane Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***RENT TO OWN*** this GORGEOUS 3 bed/2 bath/1 car garage corner lot home in West Tampa!! Ceramic tile throughout with separate living and dining space areas. Stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops, new cabinets and remodeled bathrooms. This is a gem you don't want to miss!!

No credit needed and no bank financing required. Must have CASH down to qualify. If youre ready to stop renting and start OWNING, this home could be yours! Call now at (813)556-7702 to get started!

(RLNE5106324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 N Lincoln Ave have any available units?
2609 N Lincoln Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2609 N Lincoln Ave have?
Some of 2609 N Lincoln Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 N Lincoln Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2609 N Lincoln Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 N Lincoln Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2609 N Lincoln Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2609 N Lincoln Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2609 N Lincoln Ave offers parking.
Does 2609 N Lincoln Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 N Lincoln Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 N Lincoln Ave have a pool?
No, 2609 N Lincoln Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2609 N Lincoln Ave have accessible units?
No, 2609 N Lincoln Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 N Lincoln Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2609 N Lincoln Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct
Tampa, FL 33617
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Harbour at Westshore
5320 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy
Tampa, FL 33615
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr
Tampa, FL 33625

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College